PHOTOS: Rattlesnake found on trail in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sunshine and cooler weather we’ve been having this week is perfect for taking a walk or going on a hike. However, you should be on the look out for snakes when you’re out on the trails.

There are timber rattlesnakes here in western Massachusetts. A 22News viewer captured pictures of a timber rattlesnake on a trail in Holyoke. If you come across one there is some important advice to keep in mind.

“The biggest thing is to not bother them, so step away and to not harass them in anyway of course, they are not dangerous if you leave them alone.” Jonah Keane, director of Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary,

When they become disturbed timber rattlesnakes may create a buzzing-like rattle sound. So when you’re hiking you should stay on the trails and keep your pets on a leash.