SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Deputy with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Civil Process Division rescued two dogs that were loose on I-291 East on Monday.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:20 a.m., a deputy was flagged down on Chestnut Street in Springfield by a good samaritan who caught two loose dogs, a German Shepard and a large Husky, on I-291 East.

As the owner of the vehicle stepped away to speak to the deputy, the two dogs escaped the vehicle and began running back onto I-291. The deputy called the Massachusetts State Police to advise them of the situation and then followed the dogs down the highway.

After multiple attempts to capture the dogs, the deputy placed her cruiser ahead of the dogs as they were coming up to the Armory Street exit. She opened her rear driver’s side door and both of the dogs jumped inside.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Office

Both of the dogs were uninjured but were exhausted and were taken to Thomas J’Oconnor Animal Rescue. It is unknown at this time if those dogs have been reunited with their owners. If you recognize these dogs, call 413-781-1484.

“Deputy Martinez did a great job of not just saving the dogs, but likely saving lives by getting the dogs safely off of I-291, which can be a dangerous stretch of road,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “I commend her for her quick thinking and lack of hesitation to manage a public nuisance before it became a serious situation.”