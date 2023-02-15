SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Trial Court is ensuring the safety of the parking garage beneath the court house in downtown Springfield after chunks of concrete fell from the ceiling on Friday.

Trial Court Spokesperson Jennifer Donahue told 22News the facilities department performed an inspection that day and removed addition concrete that appeared to have the potential of falling. It’s the latest in a string of safety and health issues that have plagued the court house in recent years.

Retired Judge John Payne is serving as the mediator for a lawsuit brought against the trial court. He told 22News the age of the building has played a role in its issues.

“The building is working on 50 years of age, there have been problems with it almost from the beginning and we’re hopeful that DCamm and the trial court will come up with a plan as to how to deal with these issues, a lot of us would like to see a new court house and we’ll see if that happens,” said Payne.

The trial court said a structural engineer determined the garage is safe.