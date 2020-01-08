Pier 1 Imports to close nearly half of its stores

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pier 1 Imports will close nearly half of its stores and is reportedly nearing a bankruptcy filing.

The home goods retailer said it will close up to 450 stores “in order to better align its business with the current operating environment.”

Pier 1 operated 942 stores in the United States and Canada at the end of its latest quarter.

The store has been struggling for years against rising pressure online and from big-box rivals. Holyoke resident Angelo Medina told 22News he thinks online shopping is to blame.

“I think it’s because of online shopping. Amazon. You can even buy your groceries online it’s crazy,” said Medina.

Pier 1 will also close distribution centers and lay off corporate employees.