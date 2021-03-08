Pier added to Connecticut River to help install new wastewater pipes across the river

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pier was added to the Connecticut Riverfront in Springfield as part of a million-dollar pump station and river crossing project.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released the photo of the temporary pier Monday that will be used to stage activities to lay three new wastewater pipes across the river – two 42″ pipes and one 72″ pipe.

The York Street Pump Station and Connecticut River Crossing project will serve 70-percent of the region’s population.

The project may be the largest water/wastewater infrastructure project built in the area since the 1970s. The project, once finished, will upgrade the city’s wastewater infrastructure and will increase capacity to accommodate economic growth and the impacts of climate change. The project will also reduce combined sewer overflows into the Connecticut River in accordance with federal mandates.

The new pipes will create redundancy and resiliency for the system, which now relies on two existing pipes that have been in constant use since their respective installations in the 1930s and 1970s.