Pills tested revealed fentanyl after drug arrest in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A crime lab released its report of narcotics tested that were seized by East Longmeadow in 2020.
According to the East Longmeadow Police department, a vehicle was stopped by Officer Healey for motor vehicle violations. After interacting with the driver and passenger, information was developed that narcotics may be in the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, police found and seized pills that looked like OxyContin and Ecstasy. The driver was arrested for narcotics and motor vehicle offenses and the passenger was arrested for an arrest warrant.
East Longmeadow Police say a drug certification from the crime lab revealed that the pills actually contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than Morphine.
Police are issuing this information to warn the public that the pills seized were were similar in size, color, and general appearance of OxyContin and Ecstasy but in fact contained fentanyl that may typically be associated with overdoses and are sometimes fatal.