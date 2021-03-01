Pills tested revealed fentanyl after drug arrest in East Longmeadow

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A crime lab released its report of narcotics tested that were seized by East Longmeadow in 2020.

According to the East Longmeadow Police department, a vehicle was stopped by Officer Healey for motor vehicle violations. After interacting with the driver and passenger, information was developed that narcotics may be in the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, police found and seized pills that looked like OxyContin and Ecstasy. The driver was arrested for narcotics and motor vehicle offenses and the passenger was arrested for an arrest warrant.

East Longmeadow Police say a drug certification from the crime lab revealed that the pills actually contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than Morphine.

Police are issuing this information to warn the public that the pills seized were were similar in size, color, and general appearance of OxyContin and Ecstasy but in fact contained fentanyl that may typically be associated with overdoses and are sometimes fatal.