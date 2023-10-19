LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A special ‘Pink Mega Challah Bake’ was held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thursday evening, Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow was decorated in all things pink for the baking event. The Chabad Women`s Circle of Greater Springfield hosted the live demonstration, inviting participants of all cooking levels to make their own personal Challah.

Leaders of the organization telling us, as the crisis continues to unfold in Israel, this is one way everyone is staying connected and strong back home. “It’s important that people get together and celebrate together,” states Esther Kosofsky. “There is strength in unity when we are with each other. So this is a beautiful event for Jewish people and we encourage all people to unite around important community events.”

Participants were able to leave with their own challah and a recipe booklet.