Pinning ceremony held for new Springfield Police lieutenant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pinning ceremony was held on Monday to mark the promotion of the Springfield Police Department’s newest lieutenant.

Lt. Richard Randolph was pinned by fellow Officer Francisco Duncan at the department headquarters. Randolph has been with the Springfield Police Department for nearly 30 years, first as a cadet, then an officer, before gaining the rank of sergeant and now lieutenant.

In his new role, Lt. Randolph will oversee the launch of the department’s body-worn camera project.

“It’s going to promote accountability and trust with the public,” said Lt. Randolph. “And it’s going to be very good for public relations with the department.”

Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said the department will choose its body cam provider in the next few weeks. The goal is to outfit all officers with body cameras by the end of the year, if not sooner.