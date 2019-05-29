Pinning ceremony held for STCC nursing graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of nursing school graduates moved one step closer to joining the workforce Tuesday night.

More than 90 nursing students walked across the stage during a special pinning ceremony Tuesday night at Springfield Technical Community College.

The pins signify the student’s eligibility to take the exam that leads to a registered nurse’s license.

Hospitals struggle to hire the nursing staff needed to care for their patients. One nursing student told 22News she understands the realities of the industry.

“I think it’s safer to have smaller nurse to patient ratios, that it definitely gives us more time to focus on our patient and make sure we’re doing everything correctly,” graduate Erica Keeley said. “I also understand the other side of things and how it can be a huge cost factor to the hospitals.”

Pinning ceremonies are a tradition for nurses that date back to the 1860s.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.