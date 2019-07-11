Pioneer Valley AAA: Heat can damage your car battery

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have trouble starting your car during one of these excessively hot days, the heat may be to blame.

Pioneer Valley AAA alerted drivers Wednesday that the heat can damage your battery in summer, and may even cause the damage that results in a battery failure in the winter.

The AAA call center staff in West Springfield told 22News they take twice the normal number of summer battery problem calls during a heat wave.

“The hot temperatures can evaporate the fluid in your battery. They’re also going to your cables, that’s another issue this time of year,” said Sandra Marsian.

AAA said they definitely get more dead battery calls in the winter time, but they recommend buying a new battery if yours is at least three-years-old.