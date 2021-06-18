Pioneer Valley GTO Association holds car show in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A car show was held in East Longmeadow to benefit more than one good cause.

Chestnut Hill hosted the show, with cars from the Pioneer Valley GTO Association.

The event raised money for the Families SCN2A Foundation, an organization that benefits those suffering from neurological issues. The money raised goes towards research, development, education, and early intervention.

Paul Bourbeau, the president of the Pioneer Valley GTO Association said, “And we’re more than glad to do that because they’ve been cooped up like we all have. So it’s a great opportunity for them to get out and take a look around and look at the cars and stuff.”