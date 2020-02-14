Pioneer Valley Hobbies closing its doors for good

Breaking News
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another brick and mortar store is closing its doors for good.

Pioneer Valley Hobbies has been open for 25 years, specializing in model trains and accessories.

The owner, Denise Gamelli, is retiring, saying times are changing and it’s tough to compete with online retailers.

Gamelli told 22News, “The interests of people are changing, not as many hobbyists as there used to be. It seems like the younger kids aren’t as interested as they used to be.”

Pioneer Valley Hobbies is one of the last model train stores here in western Massachusetts.

