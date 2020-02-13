Pioneer Valley Planning visits Westfield to discuss affordable housing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission visited the Westfield City Council Chambers to discuss and develop action against barriers to fair and affordable housing.

Wedndesay night’s meeting is part of a week-long tour for the commission as they look to connect with residents across western Massachusetts.

Barriers discussed included racial wealth disparity, the long-lasting effects of segregation, limited knowledge of fair housing laws and resources and an inadequate supply of housing.

The sessions proved helpful for those attending, who took home some new information and gave suggestions on how to fix the problem.

“I didn’t know about fair housing or what it could do to get the help, but there are resources and there are ways around it,” Yvonne Rivera told 22News.

Rivera noted, “If you have Section 8 or low income housing there should be pamphlets on discrimination and what to look for and resources for people to reach out if they are being discriminated on.”