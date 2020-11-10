Pioneer Valley Project gather in Springfield to demand police reform

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday, a group of people gathered on the steps of Springfield City Hall to demand police reform.

The Pioneer Valley Project held a public reading of the U.S. Department of Justice’s report on the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit. They are demanding transparency from the city and police department about the changes they are making following the report.

Board President of the Pioneer Valley Project, Rev. David Lewis Sr., told 22News that now more than ever the community demands answers.

“No talk about reform, no talk about dealing with this issue, and the community wants answers. The community wants reform, wants something to happen,” said Lewis.

Members of the Pioneer Valley Project were outside City Hall, reading the report for over two hours.

