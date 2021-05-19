Pioneer Valley Project holds rally for new way to respond to non-violent emergencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley Project held a rally Wednesday to call for the creation of a new model to deal with non-violent emergencies instead of sending armed police officers.

The organization is calling on city officials to create a crisis response team and to allocate $250,000 in the Springfield FY22 Budget to support the services.

Rather than an armed police officer responding to a mental health crisis, the response team would include a medic and a crisis worker trained in de-escalation, to respond to mental health crises such as intoxication, drug overdose, and suicide risk.

David Finklestein, of the Pioneer Valley Project, told 22News, “We urge you to seize this opportunity to improve public safety in Springfield and get people in non-violent crisis situations the services that they really need.”

A statement from Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh reads in part: