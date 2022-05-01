SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Quilters Guild got back on track Sunday with its annual quilting display at the Springfield Elks Lodge.

The 65 member quilters guild is best known for it’s work making quilts for hospitalized children, pillows for patients just out of surgery, and fleece blankets for chemotherapy patients.

As with so many organizations, their scheduled events have been impacted by COVID-19.

“We were the ones who organized this show,” Janet Foy of the Pioneer Valley Quilters Guild told 22News. “It was supposed to happen two years ago, but didn’t happen because of COVID, so this is our show for this year.”

The Pioneer Valley Quilters Guild goes back to 1988 and its membership includes men and women from a number of Springfield area communities.

The Springfield Lodge of Elks has been their permanent home for decades.