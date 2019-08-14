Pioneer Valley Rowing Club beat the world record

22News Reporter Sy Becker attempted the row machine, watch his video below

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A team of teenage rowing enthusiasts were determined to break the 24-hour, indoor-rowing record.

The Pioneer Valley Rowing Club rowed 351,050 meters, beating the previous record of 340,868 meters.

Concept 2: World Records

Rowing on two indoor rowing machines at the North Riverfront Park boathouse in Springfield. The Pioneer Valley Rowing Club broke the world record for 24-hour indoor rowing that was set in Florida four-years-ago.

Seven team members rowed in rotation for 10 minutes each.

PVRC Executive Director Ben Quick told 22News that the sport of rowing has a long history in Springfield.

“The most fascinating fact, to me, about rowing is that Springfield, Massachusetts actually has a 150-year history of rowing. It was was a competitive collegiate sport in the 19th century, right here on this very same stretch of river.” Ben Quick, PVRC Executive Director

They’ve linked their effort to a fundraiser benefiting the Springfield Rescue Mission.

Fall Registration Now Open:

Fall youth rowing starts Sept 3 for new rowers! And we are offering a bonus Intro to Rowing class August 26-30 for new rowers to get a head start! No experience necessary, but you’ll have a great experience at PVRC. Visit pvriverfront.org for more information. PVRC – Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club / Facebook