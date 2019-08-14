Pioneer Valley Rowing Club beat the world record

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A team of teenage rowing enthusiasts were determined to break the 24-hour, indoor-rowing record.
The Pioneer Valley Rowing Club rowed 351,050 meters, beating the previous record of 340,868 meters.
Rowing on two indoor rowing machines at the North Riverfront Park boathouse in Springfield. The Pioneer Valley Rowing Club broke the world record for 24-hour indoor rowing that was set in Florida four-years-ago.
Seven team members rowed in rotation for 10 minutes each.
PVRC Executive Director Ben Quick told 22News that the sport of rowing has a long history in Springfield.
“The most fascinating fact, to me, about rowing is that Springfield, Massachusetts actually has a 150-year history of rowing. It was was a competitive collegiate sport in the 19th century, right here on this very same stretch of river.”Ben Quick, PVRC Executive Director
They’ve linked their effort to a fundraiser benefiting the Springfield Rescue Mission.
