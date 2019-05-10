Pioneer Valley teachers honored at Excellence in Teaching banquet

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Educators in the Pioneer Valley were honored at a banquet Thursday night.

The second of three Excellence in Teaching Awards Banquets were held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Fifty-two outstanding teachers were honored for their dedication.

These teachers work in Hampden County School Districts east of the Connecticut River. More than half of Thursday night’s honorees teach in Springfield Public Schools.

Christie Chisholm, a visual arts teacher at Springfield Central High School, told 22News, “It’s definitely a very humbling and honored feeling to be here. I love my community. I love teaching in Springfield and I’m just really excited to be here.”

In addition to cash prizes and plaques, Excellence in Teaching Awards winners have the chance to receive a $10,000 scholarship toward a Master of Arts in Education at Mount Holyoke College.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.