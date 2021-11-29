Pipe burst at Springfield Mail Processing Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Workers at the mail processing center in Indian Orchard weren’t just dealing with a high volume of packages, they were also dealing with a pipe break inside the facility Monday morning.

United States Postal Service spokesperson Steve Doherty told 22News damage was limited to an area of the Fiberloid Street facility where recycling material is handled, and that there was no damage to packages or mail being processed there.

Doherty said the facility is fully operational at this time.