SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission announces the Pipeline Program, a work-based paid internship program for Springfield High School students interested in pursuing a career in the water sector.

This internship will allow students to explore an array of careers within the water sector and also be able to work between the Commission’s seven different facilities, such as Cobble Mountain Reservoir in Blandford/Granville, West Parish Filters Water Treatment Plant in Westfield, the Field Operations Center in Springfield, and the Springfield Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility (SRWTF) in Agawam, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

Students will learn and gain experience within numerous areas of expertise, including:

Water and wastewater operations

Laboratory services

Water quality

Watershed and environmental protection

Engineering

Information technology and cybersecurity

To help prepare students for the state Treatment I (T-1) licensing exam, which is necessary to establish a career as an operator in a water treatment plant, interns will take the ‘Introduction to Becoming a Public Water System Operator’ course through the MA Water Works Association (MWWA).

Due to an increase in retirements and the heightened need for more advanced drinking water and wastewater systems, water professionals are in high demand. A career in the field offers competitive pay and robust benefits.

Engineering (Photo courtesy of Springfield Water and Sewer Commission)

Watershed Management and Environmental Protection (Photo courtesy of Springfield Water and Sewer Commission)

Information Technology and Cybersecurity (Photo courtesy of Springfield Water and Sewer Commission)

Water Operations and Field Services (Photo courtesy of Springfield Water and Sewer Commission)

Commission Executive Director Josh Schimmel stated, “Building a new pipeline for the water workforce has never been so critical. This program is being launched when we are experiencing a wave of retirements while also initiating a generational-scale reinvestment in our water infrastructure through the Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Renewal Program. In just a few years we will have a brand-new drinking water treatment plant, miles of upgraded pipes, and other modern infrastructure, but we know that our most critical asset is our people. Through the Pipeline Program, we will expose high school students to the many rewarding career opportunities here at the Commission with the hope that they become tomorrow’s stewards of their drinking water and wastewater systems.”

The commission is seeking motivated, hard-working high school students from Springfield that are looking to explore career options, gain experience, and learn more about the daily operations at the region’s largest water utility.

Applications are being accepted now through April 14. More information and application requirements are available on the Commission’s website, or contact the Commission at (413) 452-1300 or email pipelineprogram@waterandsewer.org.

For more information about partnering with Springfield Public Schools Internship & Pathways Program, contact Pam Mathison at mathisonp@springfieldpublicschools.com or call (413) 787-7100 ext. 55130.