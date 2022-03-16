HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A new social media interactive space is welcomed into the Holyoke Mall that includes 13 self-serve photography stations with props.

PixeLab owner A’Diyanna Zeidel said, “This space was opened to provide the local community with a space to create. I wanted to choose a place that didn’t have the concept yet.”

PixeLab features an assortment of station options:

An Easter station

A colorful ballpit for adults

Graffiti walls of a 3D City

Bright Magical Forest

Neon Light Glam Room

3D Tunnel

A birthday station with cakes and donuts

Music artist 3D poster wall

Money station with scattered $100 bills

A royal station made from life-size cards

Rose garden

Tiki bar

Sunflower field

PixeLab updates there stations every 60 days for users. Each station are accommodated to fit three to four people. Zeidel chooses the station themes based on what she has seen at other selfie stations around the country. She also considers which stations have been liked most by customers and that have gotten the most engagement.

Upon entry, users are given a free ring light to be able to create Instagram reels, TikToks, YouTube videos, music, fitness videos, website content, product photography, or makeup tutorials.

Since the launch of PixeLab last month, Zeidel has seen customers swarming in to create pictures and video content for social media and other occasions, “It has been picking up week by week when they come shop.”

Freelance photographer, Ethan Brooks from Magnet Vibes conducts birthday and maternity photoshoots at PixeLab. Other photographers are also able to use the space to take pictures of clients. Photographers are able to purchase $99 monthly memberships.

In addition to personal photography sessions, customers can participate in a model-up-next workshop. A Boston modeling agency appears at PixeLab to allow individuals to have runway walk training, discuss modeling industry, teach aspiring models network tips, and explain how to get into fashion weeks. The model-up-next workshop has a $10 deposit for the first workshop date of March 22 and a $199 balance is due on the full day of workshop. During the course of the workshop, a creative team will be at PixeLab to take professional photos to be added into separate portfolios for those that join.

“I want to see us grow, seek a very strong partnership with the community, and support local creators that want to push their career further,” Zeidel said.

PixeLab is located on the ground level in the Holyoke Mall by Finish Line and near All in Adventure Rooms and is open Monday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Adult Admission tickets cost $20. For ages 3-12, tickets cost $15. Any child two and under, admission is free. For private event booking email: support@pixelabexperience.com or call: 413-296-6100.