HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A pizza restaurant in Holyoke that has been a staple for 35 years gains new ownership to reopen in April.

Pizza D’Action’s previous owners Scott Lucchesi and Francis Pike decided to retire and pass over their recipes to a new owner. The restaurant’s new owner posted on its social media Wednesday stating, “Our goal is to keep it running for more years to come. Recipes I have no intention of changing.”

Adding, “growing up in Holyoke, Pizza D Action was my parents and my personal favorite pizza spot. To be able to say I’m the new owner of an establishment that’s well-loved by our city and its neighboring cities is humbling.”

Pizza D’Action says they are looking forward to seeing all of the area’s loyal customers again, building new bonds, and seeing new faces come in through the doors for years to come.

The restaurant will be set to open at 11:00 a.m., starting on April 3rd for 6 days a week, excluding Tuesdays. They’re located at 232 Lyman Street.