WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Have you ever asked what Halloween has in common with Super Bowl Sunday?

Both are very busy times, for the people who deliver Pizza to your home. All hands are on deck at Mama Mia’s Pizzaria in West Springfield, one of the many Pizza Shops in western Massachusetts gearing up for a big evening.

Alessandra Alfarone, the Manager at Mama Mia’s Pizzaria said, “Because I think everyone is working, as soon as they get out of work, don’t have the time to make dinner, so they really have to get home for their kids, get out for trick or treating, everybody and to be home by nine or ten o’clock.”

According to GrubHub, pizza is the most ordered dinner on Halloween night. People ordering pizza increased by almost 40% on Halloween compared to the annual average.