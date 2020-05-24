Places of worship resume services during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Saturday marked the first day that Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Springfield held public services again during the pandemic.

Places of worship are opening its doors again but services won’t be the same—and as the pandemic continues to affect everyday life, faith leaders are preparing for what the new normal will look like.

Father Ryan Rooney is a pastor at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Springfield. He told us he wants his parishioners to still feel welcomed and safe.

“It’s definitely an interesting thing to strike that balance of welcome and safety,” said Father Rooney. “This can be done and can be done safely, and they are welcome here as long as they are abiding by all of the protocols.”

During mass hand sanitizer, masks were made available for those attending. Worshipers were also divided by family and by the individual—and seated at least six feet apart from those not in the same households.

Signs also hung on doors and water fountains and entrance and exit patterns guided worshippers for proper social distancing.

Eileen Lavin is a parishioner and eucharistic minister at the Springfield Parish. She told 22News her faith has been keeping her strong during these tough times and she is happy to see her community.

“So as a community we are so happy to get together and pray together,” said Lavin. “The church is a building—and we still have our faith and our prayers—but it’s so nice to be together as a community.”

Father Rooney told 22News that virtual services will still be streamed for members throughout the week.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health release guidelines as churches prepare to re-open