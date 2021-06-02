Plan B burger bar hosts Springfield BID’s ‘Live at 5 Music Series’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Live music is back in western Massachusetts!

Once again, you can enjoy food and drink with live music at restaurants.

Wednesday night, Plan B hosted a live performance by local singer Laura Manzi, which attracted dozens of people to the restaurant.

Manager Kurt Manner told 22News, “People are just way more relaxed. It’s a lot more relaxing for us certainly we are still wearing our masks inside but it’s been really nice just the atmosphere has been a lot lighter.”

The performance was part of the Springfield BID’s Live at 5 Music Series.

Every Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m., different artists will be at a different downtown location.

Performances will continue throughout the summer.