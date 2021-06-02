Plan B burger bar hosts Springfield BID’s ‘Live at 5 Music Series’

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Live music is back in western Massachusetts!

Once again, you can enjoy food and drink with live music at restaurants.

Wednesday night, Plan B hosted a live performance by local singer Laura Manzi, which attracted dozens of people to the restaurant.

Manager Kurt Manner told 22News, “People are just way more relaxed. It’s a lot more relaxing for us certainly we are still wearing our masks inside but it’s been really nice just the atmosphere has been a lot lighter.”

The performance was part of the Springfield BID’s Live at 5 Music Series.

Every Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m., different artists will be at a different downtown location.

Performances will continue throughout the summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today