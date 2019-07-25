Planet Fitness coming soon to the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mall will be launching a new Planet Fitness within the mall set to open in late 2019.

The location is listed on the directory of the Holyoke Mall’s website as A1, which is located on the lower level outside of Macy’s.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Planet Fitness is one of the largest, fastest-growing franchisers and operators of fitness centers in the U.S with over 13.6 million members and over 1,800 locations.

“Holyoke Mall has transformed into lifestyle center and entertainment destination. While our core retail remains strong, we are excited to welcome more diverse tenants, like Planet Fitness, to the center.” General Manager, Bill Rogalski

The 19,000 square-foot space will feature a large selection of high-quality, brand name cardio, circuit, and weight-training equipment for all levels of fitness, including first-time and casual gym users.

“We are excited to open a new location at Holyoke Mall and introduce the community to our high-quality facility and supportive atmosphere.” Ryan Fernades, Planet Fitness representative

Holyoke Mall Directory by 22News on Scribd