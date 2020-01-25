Planet Fitness hosts grand opening at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Planet Fitness will be celebrating its grand opening at Holyoke Mall Saturday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ribbon cutting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the lower level near Macy’s. The celebration will include refreshments, entertainment from area radio stations, and giveaways!

The new Planet Fitness has state of the art cardio machines, 30-minute Express Circuit, fully equipment rooms, HydroMassage beds, tanning beds, and more. The facility will be open and staffed 24/7.