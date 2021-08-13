Planning a weekend getaway in New England? You’ll likely need a mask

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As summer winds down, many people are trying to squeeze in their weekend getaways. But as COVID cases rise, municipalities are reinstating their own mask mandates, leading to confusion for visitors.

So far, none of the New England states have mask mandates. It is just certain municipalities, so it can be confusing. Cases are rising and masks are gaming back on, but that’s not keeping people from their travel plans.

“Well, we are just more careful. we both wear masks even though we are both vaccinated,” said Ken and Sue McLeod. “She’s headed to France, so the answer is no.”

Here is a list of some popular destinations in our area and their mask rules. Wellfleet is one of the latest towns to require masks indoors, they join several other Cape Cod towns doing so.

Saratoga, NY

Westerly Rhode Island

Lake Willoughby Vermont

Hampton Beach New Hampshire all do not have a mask mandate

But even if they did, travelers say it wouldn’t stop their plans.

“Where I’m going there’s no mask mandate so I won’t be wearing one but if it pops up and I have to I will,” said Michael Bianchini of Connecticut.

But remember, the CDC does advise everyone to wear a face-covering indoors despite vaccination status as of now it is just an advisory, it is not mandated.

A rule of thumb as more mask mandates pop up, always bring one with you, because these mandates are always changing.