Plans revealed for new multi-million dollar pump station in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and other officials helped break ground on a million-dollar pump station and river crossing project Monday morning.

According to Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Spokesperson, Jaimye Bartak, the ground was broken by officials and the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission on the $115 million York Street Pump Station and Connecticut River Crossing project.

22News spoke with Congressman Neal about the importance of the new pump station.

“This is a terrific story about the continued effort to maintain what is one of the best quality water supplies in the country,” said Neal. “And I think we should also be reminded today that places like Flint, they suffered because people didn’t do the necessary upkeep and maintenance along the way.”

The York Street Pump Station and Connecticut River Crossing project will serve 70-percent of the region’s population.

Bartak said the project may be the largest water/wastewater infrastructure project built in the area since the 1970s. The project, once finished, will upgrade the city’s wastewater infrastructure and will increase capacity to accommodate economic growth and the impacts of climate change. The project will also reduce combined sewer overflows into the Connecticut River in accordance with federal mandates.

As part of Infrastructure Week, officials as discussed the role the pump station will play in addressing challenges in the water sector and why it is important to invest in water infrastructure.

