Plans to continue remote learning in West Springfield schools to be re-assessed in October

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in West Springfield will be learning from home this fall after a unanimous vote by the school committee Monday night.

The school district has decided that classes will begin remotely before moving through a phased restart of in-person instruction. The decision for students to being remotely was proposed by the public school superintendent.

Remote learning will run at least until November 2 with a planned reassessment scheduled for October 26. Based on that reassessment, full remote learning will continue into December or a hybrid plan will begin.

Another reassessment on December 28 with the same two possible outcomes. Mayor William Reichelt said there are a lot more details that need to be worked out in this plan before students can start in September.

