Plans to merge three Holyoke parishes to be developed

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans to combine Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Jerome parish, and Holyoke’s Immaculate Conception into a single multi-cultural faith community have recently been developed.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the announcement came after a joint meeting with Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski, apostolic administrator of the Springfield Diocese, and clergy and lay leaders of the three parishes on July 29. Everyone in the meeting mutually agreed to move forward with developing plans to merge parishes.

“I am so happy to see these parishes take the initiative to develop a plan for their future, one which I

am sure will lead to the creation of a new and dynamic faith community in Holyoke,” Archbishop

Rozanski said.

Rozanski added before a new Springfield Diocese bishop is named, the parishes can begin collaborating and sharing space. During the meeting in July, the administrator of St. Jerome Parish, Father Mark Stelzer gave a key to the pastor of both Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Guadalupe as the first initial step.