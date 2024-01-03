WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – WinterFest is returning to West Springfield in February for a day of fun filled activities.

“Every year’s WinterFest theme is different. This season, all activities will be held under one roof with unique participants and a diverse variety of vendors,” explained Roberta Page, president of It’s West Springfield, Inc., the non-profit hosting the tenth year’s annual event.

According to Page, the event will be whimsical, informative, and educational, creating a magical experience for those who attend.

It will include crafters of all kinds displaying and selling their wares alongside a special, exceptional artist and creative photographer offering unique ways for attendees to utilize their talents. In addition, there will be helium balloons, gift cards, and entertainment.

“Marketplace Emporium” is set to be held at the Dante Club, 1198 Memorial Avenue, on Sunday, February 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WinterFest2024 is free and open to all.

