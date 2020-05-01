Plants, decorations prohibited at Fairview Cemetery in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People who have buried loved ones at a Chicopee cemetery have been asked to remove decorations from the grave sites.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Chicopee Parks and Recreation Department, The Fairview Cemetery in Chicopee will remove any grave ornaments, artificial flowers, and new plantings in the ground beginning May 4 in an effort to improve the safety of employees and those visiting the cemetery.

The revisions to the rules and regulations were approved in January of 2019 to improve safety of employees and those visiting the cemetery.

Holiday pots and boxes will only be allowed during the Memorial Day and Holiday seasons.

For more information regrading the cemetery policies visit www.chicopeema.gov/384/Fairview-Cemetery or call the Parks and Recreation Office at 413-594-3481.