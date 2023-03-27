WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BioLife Plasma Services announced Monday they have officially opened a plasma donation center in West Springfield.

The new donation center is located at 239 Memorial Avenue and opens at a critical time where the need for plasma grows everyday. This is BioLife’s 200th donation center and helps ensure people with rare and serious conditions are able to receive plasma therapies.

The plasma donation center will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can schedule an appointment on their website.

The business will bring up to 70 jobs to West Springfield and contribute $4-5 million to the local community annual through donor compensation.