Plastic bags: Convenience vs. the environment

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are two sides to every argument.

When it comes to banning single-use plastic bags it’s convenience versus the environment. The vote is not concrete yet, but banning single-use plastic bags is a topic of debate in the statehouse.

Plastic is bad for the environment, since it can take anywhere from a decade to a thousand years to break down, worsening pollution. They are also difficult to recycle, and are made from fossil fuels.

22News spoke with one local resident who said it only took her a day or two to get used to bringing around reusable bags.

“Yes I do. I have two reusable bags that I use every day,” Annie Schlichtig of West Springfield said. “I go to grocery stores and use them, I bring them into any kind of grocery store, or Pride, or Aldi, or Big Y.”

In the beginning, it may be tough for people to remember to bring their reusable bags to the grocery or convenience store, so those who forget would have to pay the 10-cent price for a recyclable paper bag.

Others reused grocery bags for things like small trash liners, cat litter bags or lunch bags. But, the Massachusetts government is trying to put the health of the environment first.