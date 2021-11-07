Play area opens at Holyoke’s Community Field in memory of child who passed away

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Community Field opened to the public this weekend in memory of a toddler who died last year.

Harper’s Haven Play area and sculpture garden debuted to the Holyoke community. It’s a toddler playground at Community Field honoring Harper Brewer, who died in last March at 15 months old.

22news spoke with Harper’s grandmother, Laura Ferriter, who is the backbone of this community project. “We were blessed to have Harper with us for 15 months. She enjoyed this park so much, she loved to swing on the swings. We felt the community could use a toddler playground.”

The events were sponsored by Harper’s family and the Holyoke Parks & Recreation Department.