Players hit the green as golf courses reopen in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield golf courses were allowed to reopen for the first time Sunday and as you could imagine, golfers took advantage.

Governor Baker lifted the ban on golf courses with some remaining restrictions on Friday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno made city courses wait until Sunday to open to make sure proper protocol was followed.

Players told 22News they were excited to hit the course Sunday, but still carried some regret for the lost early-season rounds.

“Well first of all, I think it was completely unnecessary,” one golfer expressed. “No more than four in a group, groups are 100 yards apart. It just didn’t make much sense.”

Massachusetts was one of the only states to shut down its golf courses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

