Players needed for Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic held in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic is on for 2021 and they’re looking for players.
The annual fundraiser will be held on Friday, July 16 at Franconia golf course. Players and sponsors for the tournament are still needed. Fees start at $150 per golfer or $600 for a foursome. For an additional $150, a foursome can sponsor a tee. Sponsorships range from $200 to $5,000.
Charlie Arment Truckingis sponsoring the Mayor’s Cup putting contest. Previus winners are:
Mayor’s Cup Winners
- 2020 – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau
- 2019 – Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos
- 2018 – Agawam Mayor William Sapelli
- 2017 – Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos tied Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan
- 2016 – Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos
- 2015 – Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos
- 2014 – Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos
Lunch will be provided along with a silent auction and a chance to take a shot using an air cannon. To register visit SpiritofSpringfield.org
The golf classic raises money for the Spirit of Springfield to hold events including the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Star Spangled Springfield Springfield’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony, Bright Nights at Forest Park, and more.