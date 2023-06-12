LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – We are hearing from the mother of the children who were burned from pool chemicals that were intentionally poured onto a slide at a playground over the weekend.

That mom, Ashley Thielen, telling us her kids are recovering, and as police continue to investigate, she questions why somebody would do this, “These are innocent babies, that asked for nothing, they were just going to the playground.”

Ashley Theielen knew something was wrong when both her toddlers, began crying in pain after going down a slide at this playground in Bliss Park in Longmeadow. “My daughter she was saying “mommy it hurts mommy it hurts” and pointing to the back of her leg, and that’s when I knew something was there that was hurting them.”

What was supposed to be a fun day at the playground, suddenly becoming a parent’s worst nightmare. Thielen rushing her children home to wash off in the bath, and that’s when she saw it, “The back of her thigh started to bubble up, if something could have gotten into her eyes or her mouth, I think it would have been much worse.”

Thielen says she’s been to this park many times before, and what she was a puddle of rain water on a slide, it was actually muriatic acid, a pool chemical that can cause burns and it’s vapors can harm your lungs.

Longmeadow Police say those chemicals were taken from the pool building, just feet away from the playground, when vandals broke into it, and then they intentionally poured the hazardous material onto the slides; And with no surveillance cameras at the park, police are still searching for the people who did this.

It’s leaving a mother with unanswered questions, “To know that something like that happened where the only person that was likely be harmed from something like this would be a small child, its just sad,” Thielen says. “I pray that it was an isolated incident.”

Longmeadow Police are asking that people check their security cameras, and report any suspicious activities in that area from that day, and to call their tip line at (413) 565-4199.