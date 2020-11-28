PLAYNOW! opens second toy store in western Massachusetts

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting your own business during these uncertain times comes with challenges, but Ray and Noreen Vigneault of Belchertown took the plunge with their “PLAYNOW!” toy stores, first in Westfield and now in Ludlow.

After ten years working for a toy company, Raydecided to step out on his own, with some notable success, but of course starting a business during a pandemic requires a degree of care and caution.

Ray told 22News, “We have a limited number of people in the store, we placed on the counter and door hoods much of the time. We just make people aware of wearing a mask. They have to keep it on at all times.”

The Vigneault’s PLAYNOW! stores in Westfield and Ludlow also call attention the need to donate to Toys for Tots and continue the good that comes from supporting this effort.