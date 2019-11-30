Plow crews ready for winter weather

Breaking News
Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow is coming, and the snow removal crews are ready for whatever mother nature brings down on us late in the weekend.

At the DPW garage in Springfield, they’ve been ready for quite some time. Deputy DPW Superintendent, Greg Superneau, told 22News, in addition to his department’s fleet of storm fighting equipment, there are many other plow trucks on stand-by.

Superneau added, “We have over 150 pieces of private equipment signed up, our city trucks are ready to go, our salters and spreaders go out and treat the roads and we’ll be ready to plow snow.”

DPW crews throughout western Massachusetts are on alert for the Sunday arrival of the season’s first snowstorm.

