PodCamp Western MA comes to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A social media company based in Springfield Saturday hosted a PodCamp at the site where that developing company first got its start.

This podcast was a centerpiece at the daylong PodCamp Western Massachusetts at Valley Ventures Mentor in downtown Springfield. This is where Robyn Miller’s social media business “Morningbird Media” got its start three years ago.

“Podcast is actually in its 12th year now. It was originally in Boston and it spread nationally,” Miller told 22News. “Western Massachusetts happens to be one of the few locations that still do an annual podcast.

Since these passionate social media savvy men and women made up their own agenda when they got to Springfield, the daylong PodCamp is described as a conference given its flexibility.

22News Storm Meteorologist Brian Lapis was there as a panelist, helping podcast members sort out the many intricacies of this social media.

22News spoke with Angelica Castro, Mount Holyoke College Director of Community Engagement, about Podcamp’s mission. “People get caught up in the right equipment and even those who are really passionate about the message, they want to get out the word.”

Podcasting seems unlikely to lose any of its momentum with supporters as young as 13-years-old Sam Castro of Amherst. Organizers sees a healthy future for these podcast events here in western Massachusetts.