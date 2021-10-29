Poker returns to MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Poker Room at MGM Springfield will reopen beginning at 11 a.m.

Poker has not been available at the casino for the past 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the only casino in Massachusetts offering poker.

“MGM Springfield is thrilled to reopen our Poker Room! We are looking forward to welcoming back our loyal players and dozens of employees who have waited for this day for more than a year and a half,” said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield President & COO.

With the health and safety of guests and employees at the forefront, the room will offer live cash games at 13 total tables with up to nine players per table. Daily play is available from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.