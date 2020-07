SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Isabel Street and Roosevelt Avenue is closed off after a single-car crash early Saturday morning in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire and Emergency Services, a car struck a pole that caused fallen wires around 4 a.m. Eversource crews were called out to repair the damage and help clear the area of the crash. No injuries have been reported as of yet.

MAP: Isabel Street and Roosevelt Avenue