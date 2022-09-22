WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police say that the Piper Road area is now safe, after a situation in the area that caused all public schools to be placed on a two-hour delay.

Our 22News crews could see multiple police officers and a tactical team on Lyncosky Drive, which is a side street off Piper Road. The area is close to three schools: Fausey Elementary, West Springfield High, and West Springfield Middle.

West Springfield police posted on their official Facebook page: “Due to a threat near the West Springfield High School this morning, a two hour delay has been announced. The individual causing this threat has been arrested and the area is safe. We will have a more detailed press release coming later this morning, but the scene is now safe.”

West Springfield Acting Superintendent Vito Perrone told 22News that schools are on a two-hour delay delay out of an abundance of caution.

Information about the specific nature of the situation was not immediately available.

