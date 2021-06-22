Person found dead on Knox Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police and firefighters are investigating a body found in the Six Corners neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News police received a report of a tank explosion near the intersection of Knox and Foster Street around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. An adult man died from the incident.

Neighbors told 22News they heard a loud “boom” from blocks away. Our 22News crew saw a car right near the body that had extensive damage to the back end of it. Pieces of the vehicle were scattered across the street and the back bumper was completely blown off. Parts of the car looks charred.

Knox Street in Springfield







The Springfield Police Detective Bureau, Springfield Fire Arson and Bomb Squad and the State Fire Marshal office are currently investigating the incident.