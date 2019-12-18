1  of  2
Breaking News
State investigating alleged abuse at East Longmeadow daycare facility Mayor Sarno refuses to sign off on Mount Carmel Society’s entertainment, liquor licenses
1  of  2
Watch Live
5 – 6:30PM: 22News Online Only Newscast House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Police arrest 5, seize AR-15 and drugs after searching Springfield apartment

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -Police arrested five people and seized two illegal firearms, including an AR-15, heroin, and cocaine while executing a search warrant at 66 Monmouth Street in Springfield on Wednesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 24-year-old Daevon Ramsey, 22-year-old Fernando Massey, 20-year-old Nasear Wise, 21-year-old Destiny Massey, and 18-year-old Nh-Zheu Brantley were all arrested around 12:30 p.m. as a result of the search warrant.

Ramsey and Massey were both wearing GPS ankle bracelets as a condition of their pre-trial release from past crimes.

The police department’s spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News Ramsey, who was on house arrest, is awaiting trial for a second offense for possession of illegal firearms and has already been convicted in 2015 of possession of a firearm without a license.

Walsh said Massey is awaiting trial for a case in Greenfield for cocaine trafficking, heroin distribution, and possession of ammunition.

Wise is on bail and awaiting trial for a May arrest for cocaine trafficking and heroin distribution.

All five suspects are being charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm without a license, two counts
  • Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
  • Possession of ammunition without an ID
  • Possession of a high capacity feeding device/magazine, three counts
  • Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, two counts
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
  • Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories