Police arrest 5, seize AR-15 and drugs after searching Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -Police arrested five people and seized two illegal firearms, including an AR-15, heroin, and cocaine while executing a search warrant at 66 Monmouth Street in Springfield on Wednesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 24-year-old Daevon Ramsey, 22-year-old Fernando Massey, 20-year-old Nasear Wise, 21-year-old Destiny Massey, and 18-year-old Nh-Zheu Brantley were all arrested around 12:30 p.m. as a result of the search warrant.

Ramsey and Massey were both wearing GPS ankle bracelets as a condition of their pre-trial release from past crimes.

The police department’s spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News Ramsey, who was on house arrest, is awaiting trial for a second offense for possession of illegal firearms and has already been convicted in 2015 of possession of a firearm without a license.

Walsh said Massey is awaiting trial for a case in Greenfield for cocaine trafficking, heroin distribution, and possession of ammunition.

Wise is on bail and awaiting trial for a May arrest for cocaine trafficking and heroin distribution.

All five suspects are being charged with the following: