Breaking News
Holyoke, State Police investigating after man shot on Main Street

Police arrest Belchertown man for traffic, gun offenses during stop in Chicopee

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown man was arrested for motor vehicle and firearm violations after police pulled him over in Chicopee on December 27. 

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said at around 3:18 p.m. that Friday, two officers were in an unmarked vehicle when they saw the driver make a turn without using any signals.  

When the officers pulled the vehicle over, they questioned the two occupants and learned that the driver did not have a license to operate and the passenger had a suspended license. 

Before towing, officers searched the car for inventory and documentation, which led them to the glove box where a loaded gun was found. The officers determined the driver was the owner of the gun, which he did not have a license to carry either. 

Belchertown resident 23-year-old Melvin Rios was arrested and charged with the following: 

  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 
  • Posses ammunition w/o a license 
  • Possession of a firearm w/o a license 
  • Fail to signal 
  • Improper storage of a firearm 

Bail was set at $1040 for Rios, which he made and was released shortly after. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

Trending Stories