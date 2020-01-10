Police arrest Belchertown man for traffic, gun offenses during stop in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown man was arrested for motor vehicle and firearm violations after police pulled him over in Chicopee on December 27.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said at around 3:18 p.m. that Friday, two officers were in an unmarked vehicle when they saw the driver make a turn without using any signals.

When the officers pulled the vehicle over, they questioned the two occupants and learned that the driver did not have a license to operate and the passenger had a suspended license.

Before towing, officers searched the car for inventory and documentation, which led them to the glove box where a loaded gun was found. The officers determined the driver was the owner of the gun, which he did not have a license to carry either.

Belchertown resident 23-year-old Melvin Rios was arrested and charged with the following:

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Posses ammunition w/o a license

Possession of a firearm w/o a license

Fail to signal

Improper storage of a firearm

Bail was set at $1040 for Rios, which he made and was released shortly after.