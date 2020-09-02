Police arrest Springfield man, looking for another suspect that allegedly pointed gun at victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested one suspect and are looking for another suspect after the two men allegedly pointed guns at two victims.

In July, Axel Torres and Derek Lopez were in a car together when they allegedly pointed a gun at two victims in a car near Armory Street, according to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh. Then in August, Torres allegedly went to the victims’ home and intimidated them again.

Officers of the Springfield Police Department, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Marshal’s task Force arrested Torres at his home on Narrangansett Street Wednesday afternoon around 12:00 p.m.

However, police are still looking for 33-year-old Derek Lopez. According to Walsh, Lopez was previously arrested, given a low bail, then did not appear for his arraignment. Springfield Police have arrested Lopez a total of 16 times in his adult life, four of those arrests were for firearm charges. Currently, he has 60 arraignments and under indictment in Hampden Superior Court with a pending case from 2018, involving heroin trafficking.

Derek Lopez (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Lopez is wanted for an arrest warrant for witness intimidation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Derek Lopez, you can anonymously text a tip to Springfield Police by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and typing SOLVE then your tip.

Axel Torres is facing the following charges: