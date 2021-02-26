Police arrest three on multiple drug charges in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested three individuals after discovering drugs and evidence of manufacturing at a residence in Ware Thursday morning.

According to the Ware Police Department, officers arrested Wayne Burston, Nicholle Downey, and Dylan Croft after executing a search warrant at 390 Monson Turnpike Road with assistance from Monson and Warren Police Departments.

The search warrant was obtained following an extensive investigation into drug activity in the area, police said. During the search, an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine was found, along with suboxone, and other drug paraphernalia.

Other evidence seized was consistent with the manufacturing of crack cocaine, the department said.

Below are the charges each individual is facing:

Wayne Burston

Possession with intent to distribute a class b drug, subsequent (Crack cocaine)

Manufacturing a class b drug (Crack cocaine)

Possession of Class B (Suboxone)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Nicholle Downey

Manufacturing a class b drug (Crack cocaine)

Possession of Class B (Crack cocaine)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Dylan Croft

Manufacturing a class b drug (Crack cocaine)

Possession of Class B (Crack cocaine)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Burston was ordered held without bail until his arraignment in the Eastern Hampshire District Court while Downey and Croft were released on personal recognizance until their arraignment.

All three were arraigned on Friday.